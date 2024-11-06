News & Insights

Montrose Environmental downgraded at BofA on slower pace of regulation

November 06, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

BofA downgraded Montrose Environmental (MEG) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $29, down from $52, as the firm views the incoming Trump administration as likely to lead to a slower pace of Federal environmental regulation. While acknowledging that state- and local-level regulations are “meaningful drivers” of Montrose’s recurring revenue, the firm notes that a key part of its prior Buy thesis was revenue growth in 2025-26 from remediation activity of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

