Montrose Environmental downgraded at BofA on slower pace of regulation

BofA downgraded Montrose Environmental (MEG) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $29, down from $52, as the firm views the incoming Trump administration as likely to lead to a slower pace of Federal environmental regulation. While acknowledging that state- and local-level regulations are “meaningful drivers” of Montrose’s recurring revenue, the firm notes that a key part of its prior Buy thesis was revenue growth in 2025-26 from remediation activity of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MEG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.