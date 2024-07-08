News & Insights

Montrose Environmental Acquires Spirit Environmental For Undisclosed Terms

July 08, 2024

(RTTNews) - Environmental solutions company Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) announced Monday the acquisition of Spirit Environmental, LLC., a leading provider of air permitting and compliance services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Spirit's senior leadership team, including Founder and CEO Brad Herrin, will join Montrose's Consulting and Engineering division within the Company's Assessment, Permitting and Response segment.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and focusing on the energy and petrochemical industries across the central U.S., Spirit Environmental specializes in air quality consulting services, including permitting, regulatory compliance and dispersion modelling.

