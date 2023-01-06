Montrose Environmental Acquires Frontier Analytical Lab For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) Friday announced the acquisition of Frontier Analytical Laboratories. The environmental services company has not revealed the financial terms of the deal.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the high-resolution gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis business will be integrated and will operate as part of Enthalpy Analytical, LLC a subsidiary of Montrose.

In the pre-market session, the Montrose stock is gaining.

