Markets
MEG

Montrose Environmental Acquires Frontier Analytical Lab For Undisclosed Terms

January 06, 2023 — 08:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) Friday announced the acquisition of Frontier Analytical Laboratories. The environmental services company has not revealed the financial terms of the deal.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the high-resolution gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis business will be integrated and will operate as part of Enthalpy Analytical, LLC a subsidiary of Montrose.

In the pre-market session, the Montrose stock is gaining.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.