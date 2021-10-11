Markets
Montrose Acquires Environmental Chemistry; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG), on Monday, announced the acquisition of Environmental Chemistry, Inc. (ECI), a full-service environmental laboratory service provider in the Texas and Louisiana gulf coast region. The financial terms of the deal are not known.

The target company will become part of Montrose's Measurement and Analysis Segment. ECI's CEO Deanna Jean Zeck and President Nan Thorney will join Montrose.

Founded in 1990 and based in Houston, ECI provides environmental laboratory analytical services to industrial, governmental, engineering and consulting clients in the gulf region.

ECI is expected to further strengthen Montrose's testing and analytical services in the gulf coast region, adding water and soil capabilities to Enthalpy's current Gulf Coast air capabilities and to provide additional analytical support to the acquirer's CTEH operations.

