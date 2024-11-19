Monti Riffeser S.R.L. Launches Tender Offer for Monrif

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monti Riffeser S.R.L. has made a voluntary public tender offer for all shares of Monrif S.P.A., with 23.331% of the shares subject to the offer subscribed so far. The subscription period, which commenced on October 14, 2024, will close on November 29, 2024, with payment for tendered shares scheduled for December 6, 2024.

