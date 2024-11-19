News & Insights

Monti Riffeser S.R.L. Launches Tender Offer for Monrif

November 19, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monti Riffeser S.R.L. has made a voluntary public tender offer for all shares of Monrif S.P.A., with 23.331% of the shares subject to the offer subscribed so far. The subscription period, which commenced on October 14, 2024, will close on November 29, 2024, with payment for tendered shares scheduled for December 6, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

