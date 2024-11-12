Monti Riffeser S.r.l. Increases Stake in Monrif S.p.A.

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monrif S.p.A shares have been significantly acquired by Monti Riffeser S.r.l., leading to a 78.41% holding in the company’s share capital and 83.60% of voting rights. The recent purchase of 543,050 shares at an average price of 0.0500 euros per share through Equita SIM S.p.A. solidifies their majority stake. This move is part of a voluntary public purchase offer announced earlier.

