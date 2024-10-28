Monti Riffeser Gains Control of Monrif S.p.A.

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monrif S.p.A. is the target of a voluntary total public purchase offer by Monti Riffeser S.r.l., which has now acquired 77.20% of Monrif’s share capital, representing 82.63% of voting rights. The recent transactions were completed at an average price of €0.0500 per share, consolidating the Bidder’s control over the company.

