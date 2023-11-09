Monthly Pork Projections due at 11 Central

The lean hog futures cooled off on Wednesday, flipping the front months to net lower for the week to date. The front months closed 62 cents to $1.40 lower, leaving Dec a net 25 cents below last Friday’s settle. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price at $68.27 for Wednesday, up by 20 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index increased by 4c to $76.27 on 11/06.

The monthly WASDE report is due at 11 am central, last month the report was projecting 7.12b lbs of pork production for Q1 ’24, 6.565b for Q2, 6.765b for Q3, and 7.445b for Q4. Pork usage had raised expected exports for ’24 by 50m lbs, while the ’23 total was cut by 40m.

Pork cutout futures ended 42 cents in the red across the front months. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Wednesday afternoon was $86.58, down by $1.19 on continued weakness in the bellies. Federally inspected hog slaughter is estimated at 1.464 million head for the week through Wednesday. That is 20k more than last week and compares to 1.459m during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.500, down $1.400,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $74.850, down $1.175

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $80.975, down $0.425,

