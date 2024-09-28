News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Monthly Expenses for Gen X in Every State — and What They Spend the Most On

September 28, 2024 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Caitlyn Moorhead for GOBankingRates ->

As the next generation away from retirement, Gen X understandably has a few worries when it comes to what they can save versus what they spend. Pandemics, recessions and political turmoil aside, the cost of living has become an increasingly heavy burden for people born between 1965 and 1980. While the financial struggles of boomers, millennials and Gen Z have been widely discussed, the challenges faced by Gen X are equally important but often overlooked. 

The high cost of living for Gen X is the result of a complex combination of economic, social and generational factors. From housing and healthcare to student loans, combined with the dual responsibilities of caregiving, many Gen Xers are struggling to make ends meet. As this generation approaches retirement, the financial challenges they face underscore the need for systemic change, including policies that address wage stagnation, healthcare affordability and housing costs.

While the economy has grown significantly since Gen X entered the workforce, wages have not kept pace with inflation or the rising costs of goods and services. Adjusted for inflation, the median wage has barely increased since the 1980s, leaving many Gen Xers feeling as though they are working harder yet falling further behind. Added to this, home prices in many areas have risen far beyond what they were when baby boomers purchased homes. 

Read Next: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

For You: 7 Reasons a Financial Advisor Can Grow Your Wealth in 2024

Inflation, especially in recent years, has driven up the price of everyday essentials, such as groceries, gas and utilities. GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine the cost of living averages for varying generations, and here are some key findings for Gen X:

  • The top three least expensive states to live in for Gen X based on the cost of living are Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia.
  • The most expensive state to live in for Gen X is Hawaii, with an average total cost of living of about $145,989 a year.

Here are the cost of living statistics for Gen X in each state, ranked from most to least affordable.

Also see 10 bad money habits Gen X should avoid before retirement.

Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building stock photo

1. Mississippi

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,376
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $989
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $52,376

Check Out: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Explore More: 5 Millennial Money Habits That Gen Z Resists

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, February 2020: pedestrians are seen in the French Quarter at night outside the iconic Walgreens building as the city celebrates Mardi Gras.

2. Louisiana

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,297
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,117
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $52,977

Be Aware: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

The Parkersburg–Belpre Bridge is a four-lane cantilever bridge that connects Parkersburg, West Virginia to Belpre, Ohio.

3. West Virginia

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,515
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $916
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $53,171
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

4. Arkansas

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,366
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,136
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,029
Street view in Jenks - a small village in Oklahoma - JENKS - OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 24, 2017 photography.

5. Oklahoma

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,403
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,136
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,462
Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

6. Kentucky

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,431
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,139
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,845

Learn More: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

Troy-Alabama-iStock-1421131496

7. Alabama

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,445
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,244
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $56,264
Iowa City Iowa 52246 Home Zillow

8. Iowa

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,463
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,232
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $56,348
As the sun begins to rise in Wichita, Kansas the neighborhoods of Wichita, Kansas give evidence that spring has arrived.

9. Kansas

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,526
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,263
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $57,472
South Central Indiana Zillow

10. Indiana

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,462
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,333
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $57,535

Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

North Dakota Badlands.

11. North Dakota

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,425
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,463
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,659
13104 N Stark Ave

12. Missouri

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,523
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,371
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,722
Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

13. Michigan

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,549
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,349
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,775
Drone Shot of Reeb-Hosack Neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio stock photo

14. Ohio

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,641
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,280
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $59,050

Trending Now: 3 Best States to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Lincoln Nebraska 68508 Home Zillow

15. Nebraska

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,512
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,437
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $59,386
Carson National Forest route 75 in Vadito, New Mexico with Sangre de Cristo mountains and pine trees in summer at high road to Taos.

16. New Mexico

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,439
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,664
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,243
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

17. South Dakota

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,441
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,689
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,557
Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee stock photo

18. Tennessee

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,390
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,760
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,796

Read More: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unpopular With Baby Boomers: Here’s Why

Macungie Pennsylvania Zillow

19. Pennsylvania

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,697
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,471
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,011
Danville, Illinois

20. Illinois

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,713
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,490
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,443
Welcome-Wisconsin-iStock-176888085

21. Wisconsin

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,534
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,711
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,943
Spartanburg is the most populous city in and the seat of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, United States.

22. South Carolina

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,623
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,634
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $63,086

Try This: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Bellaire Texas Zillow

23. Texas

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,622
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,663
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $63,428
Brunswick is a city in and the county seat of Glynn County. It is the second-largest urban area on the Georgia coastline after Savannah

24. Georgia

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,594
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,819
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $64,959
Cody, Wyoming, USA - July 19, 2016: This is Cody Wyoming and this main street view show many of the shops and restaurants along this highway road that ultimately passes right through the community, Cody is not one of the smaller towns in Wyoming, Cody was named after Buffalo Bill and his partisapation in the development of the area.

25. Wyoming

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,559
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,901
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $65,513
Atlantic Beach is a town in Carteret County, North Carolina

26. North Carolina

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,687
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,826
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $66,147

Discover More: I’m a Millennial in Great Financial Shape — 11 Steps I Took To Get Here

Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

27. Minnesota

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,682
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,871
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $66,640
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

28. Delaware

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,794
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,100
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $70,736
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

29. Virginia

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,816
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,175
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $71,885
A lone automobile is seen traveling on Idaho State Highway 55 adjacent to the lower North Fork of the Payette River near the tiny town of Banks in Western Idaho.

30. Idaho

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,576
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,492
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $72,813

Consider This: 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn.

31. Florida

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,857
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,262
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $73,431
Bigfork,Montana,USA- August 18,2019: Waterfront Group of condos with small docks,boats, lamp posts and bags.

32. Montana

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,600
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,553
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $73,833
Church Street market at night with people walking during springtime in Burlington, Vermont.

33. Vermont

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,195
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,195
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,681
Portland, Maine, USA - Postal worker walks infront of colorful homes.

34. Maine

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,208
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,207
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,981

Be Aware: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

35. Arizona

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,020
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,395
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,986
Welcome to Nevada road sign along a highway. stock photo

36. Nevada

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,935
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,500
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $77,213
Maryland Welcome Sign

37. Maryland

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,154
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,345
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $77,989
Park City, Utah, USA downtown in autumn at dusk.

38. Utah

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,770
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,873
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $79,721

Find Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Nolan Lake near Basalt and Fulford Colorado.

39. Colorado

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,681
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,045
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $80,711
Monsey New York Zillow

40. New York

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,240
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,498
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $80,852
Eugene Oregon 97403 Home Zillow

41. Oregon

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,995
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,764
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,115
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

42. Connecticut

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,445
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,377
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,856

Explore More: 9 Things the Middle-Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

43. New Hampshire

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,078
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,749
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,924
New England Stunner in Bristol, Rhode Island

44. Rhode Island

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,318
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,622
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $83,269
Mt Laurel New Jersey Zillow

45. New Jersey

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,139
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,006
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $85,737
Special adventure in Alaska - Dogsled experience - Travel Destination.

46. Alaska

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,154
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,047
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $86,416

Check Out: 10 Worst Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Downtown Bellevue Washington House Zillow

47. Washington

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,125
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,324
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $89,387
Four summer cottages and the Sandy Neck Lighthouse with the waters of Barnstable Harbor at the front door and windblown and wild sand dunes to the rear create an ideal secluded summer vacation location on Massachusetts's Cape Cod.

48. Massachusetts

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,179
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,550
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $104,740
Los Altos California Zillow

49. California

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,216
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $4,347
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $114,750
Sunset in the area of Kona, Hawaii.

50. Hawaii

  • Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
  • Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $6,804
  • Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $5,362
  • Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $145,989

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state were sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index, the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as Gen Z, born in 1997 or later; millennials, born between 1981 and 1997; Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980; and baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 24, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Monthly Expenses for Gen X in Every State — and What They Spend the Most On

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.