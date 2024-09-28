The Monthly Expenses for Gen X in Every State — and What They Spend the Most On

As the next generation away from retirement, Gen X understandably has a few worries when it comes to what they can save versus what they spend. Pandemics, recessions and political turmoil aside, the cost of living has become an increasingly heavy burden for people born between 1965 and 1980. While the financial struggles of boomers, millennials and Gen Z have been widely discussed, the challenges faced by Gen X are equally important but often overlooked.

The high cost of living for Gen X is the result of a complex combination of economic, social and generational factors. From housing and healthcare to student loans, combined with the dual responsibilities of caregiving, many Gen Xers are struggling to make ends meet. As this generation approaches retirement, the financial challenges they face underscore the need for systemic change, including policies that address wage stagnation, healthcare affordability and housing costs.

While the economy has grown significantly since Gen X entered the workforce, wages have not kept pace with inflation or the rising costs of goods and services. Adjusted for inflation, the median wage has barely increased since the 1980s, leaving many Gen Xers feeling as though they are working harder yet falling further behind. Added to this, home prices in many areas have risen far beyond what they were when baby boomers purchased homes.

Inflation, especially in recent years, has driven up the price of everyday essentials, such as groceries, gas and utilities. GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine the cost of living averages for varying generations, and here are some key findings for Gen X:

The top three least expensive states to live in for Gen X based on the cost of living are Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia.

The most expensive state to live in for Gen X is Hawaii, with an average total cost of living of about $145,989 a year.

Here are the cost of living statistics for Gen X in each state, ranked from most to least affordable.

1. Mississippi

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,376

$3,376 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $989

$989 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $52,376

2. Louisiana

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,297

$3,297 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,117

$1,117 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $52,977

3. West Virginia

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,515

$3,515 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $916

$916 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $53,171

4. Arkansas

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,366

$3,366 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,136

$1,136 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,029

5. Oklahoma

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery

Grocery Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,403

$3,403 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,136

$1,136 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,462

6. Kentucky

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,431

$3,431 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,139

$1,139 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,845

7. Alabama

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing

Housing Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,445

$3,445 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,244

$1,244 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $56,264

8. Iowa

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,463

$3,463 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,232

$1,232 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $56,348

9. Kansas

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,526

$3,526 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,263

$1,263 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $57,472

10. Indiana

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities

Utilities Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,462

$3,462 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,333

$1,333 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $57,535

11. North Dakota

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,425

$3,425 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,463

$1,463 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,659

12. Missouri

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing

Housing Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,523

$3,523 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,371

$1,371 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,722

13. Michigan

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities

Utilities Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,549

$3,549 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,349

$1,349 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,775

14. Ohio

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing

Housing Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,641

$3,641 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,280

$1,280 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $59,050

15. Nebraska

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,512

$3,512 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,437

$1,437 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $59,386

16. New Mexico

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,439

$3,439 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,664

$1,664 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,243

17. South Dakota

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,441

$3,441 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,689

$1,689 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,557

18. Tennessee

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery

Grocery Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,390

$3,390 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,760

$1,760 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,796

19. Pennsylvania

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing

Housing Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,697

$3,697 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,471

$1,471 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,011

20. Illinois

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities

Utilities Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,713

$3,713 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,490

$1,490 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,443

21. Wisconsin

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,534

$3,534 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,711

$1,711 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,943

22. South Carolina

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,623

$3,623 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,634

$1,634 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $63,086

23. Texas

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing

Housing Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,622

$3,622 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,663

$1,663 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $63,428

24. Georgia

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,594

$3,594 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,819

$1,819 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $64,959

25. Wyoming

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,559

$3,559 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,901

$1,901 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $65,513

26. North Carolina

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,687

$3,687 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,826

$1,826 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $66,147

27. Minnesota

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,682

$3,682 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,871

$1,871 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $66,640

28. Delaware

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery

Grocery Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,794

$3,794 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,100

$2,100 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $70,736

29. Virginia

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,816

$3,816 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,175

$2,175 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $71,885

30. Idaho

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities

Utilities Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,576

$3,576 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,492

$2,492 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $72,813

31. Florida

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,857

$3,857 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,262

$2,262 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $73,431

32. Montana

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities

Utilities Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,600

$3,600 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,553

$2,553 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $73,833

33. Vermont

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,195

$4,195 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,195

$2,195 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,681

34. Maine

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,208

$4,208 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,207

$2,207 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,981

35. Arizona

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,020

$4,020 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,395

$2,395 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,986

36. Nevada

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities

Utilities Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,935

$3,935 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,500

$2,500 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $77,213

37. Maryland

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,154

$4,154 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,345

$2,345 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $77,989

38. Utah

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,770

$3,770 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,873

$2,873 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $79,721

39. Colorado

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,681

$3,681 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,045

$3,045 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $80,711

40. New York

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,240

$4,240 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,498

$2,498 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $80,852

41. Oregon

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,995

$3,995 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,764

$2,764 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,115

42. Connecticut

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing

Housing Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,445

$4,445 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,377

$2,377 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,856

43. New Hampshire

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,078

$4,078 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,749

$2,749 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,924

44. Rhode Island

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing

Housing Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,318

$4,318 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,622

$2,622 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $83,269

45. New Jersey

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,139

$4,139 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,006

$3,006 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $85,737

46. Alaska

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation

Transportation Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,154

$5,154 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,047

$2,047 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $86,416

47. Washington

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,125

$4,125 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,324

$3,324 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $89,387

48. Massachusetts

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,179

$5,179 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,550

$3,550 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $104,740

49. California

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,216

$5,216 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $4,347

$4,347 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $114,750

50. Hawaii

Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health

Health Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $6,804

$6,804 Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $5,362

$5,362 Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $145,989

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state were sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index, the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as Gen Z, born in 1997 or later; millennials, born between 1981 and 1997; Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980; and baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 24, 2024.

