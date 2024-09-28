The Monthly Expenses for Gen X in Every State — and What They Spend the Most On

As the next generation away from retirement, Gen X understandably has a few worries when it comes to what they can save versus what they spend. Pandemics, recessions and political turmoil aside, the cost of living has become an increasingly heavy burden for people born between 1965 and 1980. While the financial struggles of boomers, millennials and Gen Z have been widely discussed, the challenges faced by Gen X are equally important but often overlooked.
The high cost of living for Gen X is the result of a complex combination of economic, social and generational factors. From housing and healthcare to student loans, combined with the dual responsibilities of caregiving, many Gen Xers are struggling to make ends meet. As this generation approaches retirement, the financial challenges they face underscore the need for systemic change, including policies that address wage stagnation, healthcare affordability and housing costs.
While the economy has grown significantly since Gen X entered the workforce, wages have not kept pace with inflation or the rising costs of goods and services. Adjusted for inflation, the median wage has barely increased since the 1980s, leaving many Gen Xers feeling as though they are working harder yet falling further behind. Added to this, home prices in many areas have risen far beyond what they were when baby boomers purchased homes.
Inflation, especially in recent years, has driven up the price of everyday essentials, such as groceries, gas and utilities. GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine the cost of living averages for varying generations, and here are some key findings for Gen X:
- The top three least expensive states to live in for Gen X based on the cost of living are Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia.
- The most expensive state to live in for Gen X is Hawaii, with an average total cost of living of about $145,989 a year.
Here are the cost of living statistics for Gen X in each state, ranked from most to least affordable.
1. Mississippi
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,376
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $989
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $52,376
2. Louisiana
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,297
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,117
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $52,977
3. West Virginia
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,515
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $916
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $53,171
4. Arkansas
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,366
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,136
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,029
5. Oklahoma
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,403
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,136
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,462
6. Kentucky
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,431
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,139
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $54,845
7. Alabama
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,445
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,244
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $56,264
8. Iowa
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,463
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,232
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $56,348
9. Kansas
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,526
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,263
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $57,472
10. Indiana
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,462
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,333
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $57,535
11. North Dakota
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,425
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,463
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,659
12. Missouri
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,523
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,371
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,722
13. Michigan
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,549
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,349
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $58,775
14. Ohio
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,641
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,280
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $59,050
15. Nebraska
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,512
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,437
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $59,386
16. New Mexico
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,439
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,664
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,243
17. South Dakota
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,441
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,689
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,557
18. Tennessee
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,390
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,760
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $61,796
19. Pennsylvania
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,697
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,471
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,011
20. Illinois
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,713
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,490
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,443
21. Wisconsin
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,534
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,711
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $62,943
22. South Carolina
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Miscellaneous
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,623
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,634
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $63,086
23. Texas
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,622
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,663
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $63,428
24. Georgia
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,594
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,819
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $64,959
25. Wyoming
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,559
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,901
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $65,513
26. North Carolina
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,687
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,826
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $66,147
27. Minnesota
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,682
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $1,871
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $66,640
28. Delaware
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Grocery
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,794
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,100
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $70,736
29. Virginia
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,816
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,175
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $71,885
30. Idaho
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,576
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,492
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $72,813
31. Florida
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,857
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,262
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $73,431
32. Montana
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,600
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,553
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $73,833
33. Vermont
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,195
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,195
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,681
34. Maine
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,208
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,207
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,981
35. Arizona
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,020
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,395
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $76,986
36. Nevada
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Utilities
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,935
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,500
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $77,213
37. Maryland
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,154
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,345
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $77,989
38. Utah
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,770
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,873
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $79,721
39. Colorado
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,681
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,045
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $80,711
40. New York
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,240
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,498
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $80,852
41. Oregon
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $3,995
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,764
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,115
42. Connecticut
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,445
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,377
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,856
43. New Hampshire
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,078
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,749
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $81,924
44. Rhode Island
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Housing
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,318
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,622
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $83,269
45. New Jersey
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,139
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,006
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $85,737
46. Alaska
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Transportation
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,154
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $2,047
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $86,416
47. Washington
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $4,125
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,324
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $89,387
48. Massachusetts
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,179
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $3,550
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $104,740
49. California
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $5,216
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $4,347
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $114,750
50. Hawaii
- Expenditure Gen X spends the most money on: Health
- Average monthly cost of expenditures for Gen X: $6,804
- Average monthly mortgage payment for Gen X: $5,362
- Total annual cost of living for Gen X: $145,989
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state were sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index, the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as Gen Z, born in 1997 or later; millennials, born between 1981 and 1997; Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980; and baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 24, 2024.
