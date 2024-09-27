Monthly Expenses for Boomers in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On

Every generation needs to be cautious about their spending, but baby boomers, particularly those who are already retired, often need to be extra careful because they’re likely living on fixed incomes (or getting ready to).

If you’re planning on “aging in place” in your golden years, or looking to relocate to a different state, it’s important to know what type of expenditure you can expect to spend the most on.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for baby boomers. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive cost of living.

Also see the three best states for boomers to live.

Mississippi

Total cost of living annually: $44,716

$44,716 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,257

Household median income: $52,985

$52,985 Average home value: $182,825

West Virginia

Total cost of living: $44,754

$44,754 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Highest expenditure cost: $6,428

$6,428 Household median income: $55,217

$55,217 Average home value: $169,401

Louisiana

Total cost of living annually: $45,835

$45,835 Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous

Highest expenditure cost: $1,078

Household median income: $57,852

$57,852 Average home value: $206,641

Arkansas

Total cost of living annually: $46,418

$46,418 Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous

Highest expenditure cost: $1,050

Household median income: $56,335

$56,335 Average home value: $210,131

Oklahoma

Total cost of living annually: $46,580

$46,580 Highest expenditure: Groceries

Highest expenditure cost: $5,252

Household median income: $61,364

$61,364 Average home value: $210,082

Kentucky

Total cost of living annually: $47,215

$47,215 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,873

Household median income: $60,183

$60,183 Average home value: $210,663

Alabama

Total cost of living annually: $48,272

$48,272 Highest expenditure: Housing

Highest expenditure cost: $12,405

Household median income: $59,609

$59,609 Average home value: $229,960

Iowa

Total cost of living annually: $48,472

$48,472 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,168

Household median income: $70,571

$70,571 Average home value: $227,918

Kansas

Total cost of living annually: $49,300

$49,300 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,283

Household median income: $69,747

Average home value: $233,595

Indiana

Total cost of living annually: $49,727

$49,727 Highest expenditure: Utilities

Highest expenditure cost: $4,575

Household median income: $67,173

$67,173 Average home value: $246,479

Michigan

Total cost of living annually: $50,628

$50,628 Highest expenditure: Utilities

Highest expenditure cost: $4,644

Household median income: $68,505

$68,505 Average home value: $249,507

Missouri

Total cost of living annually: $50,655

$50,655 Highest costing expenditure: Housing

Highest expenditure cost: $12,455

Household median income: $65,920

$65,920 Average home value: $253,477

Ohio

Total cost of living annually: $50,865

$50,865 Highest expenditure: Housing

Highest expenditure cost: $12,655

Household median income: $66,990

$66,990 Average home value: $236,673

North Dakota

Total cost of living annually: $51,014

$51,014 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,993

Household median income: $73,959

$73,959 Average home value: $270,630

Nebraska

Total cost of living annually: $51,512

$51,512 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,451

Household median income: $71,722

$71,722 Average home value: $265,662

Pennsylvania

Total cost of living annually: $53,672

$53,672 Highest expenditure: Housing

Highest expenditure cost: $13,154

Household median income: $73,170

$73,170 Average home value: $271,967

New Mexico

Total cost of living annually: $53,711

$53,711 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,486

Household median income: $58,722

$58,722 Average home value: $307,769

South Dakota

Total cost of living annually: $54,005

$54,005 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,524

Household median income: $69,457

$69,457 Average home value: $312,354

Illinois

Total cost of living annually: $54,043

$54,043 Highest expenditure: Utilities

Highest expenditure cost: $4,805

Household median income: $78,433

$78,433 Average home value: $275,604

Tennessee

Total cost of living annually: $54,340

$54,340 Highest expenditure: Grocer ies

ies Highest expenditure cost: $5,363

Household median income: $64,035

$64,035 Average home value: $325,404

South Carolina

Total cost of living annually: $54,995

$54,995 Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous

Highest expenditure cost: $1,109

Household median income: $63,623

$63,623 Average home value: $302,143

Wisconsin

Total cost of living annually: $55,037

$55,037 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,778

Household median income: $72,458

$72,458 Average home value: $316,420

Texas

Total cost of living annually: $55,161

$55,161 Highest expenditure: Housing

Highest expenditure cost: $12,917

Household median income: $73,035

$73,035 Average home value: $307,614

Georgia

Total cost of living annually: $56,749

$56,749 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,384

Household median income: $71,355

$71,355 Average home value: $336,386

Wyoming

Total cost of living annually: $57,467

$57,467 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,816

Household median income: $72,495

$72,495 Average home value: $351,490

North Carolina

Total cost of living annually: $57,966

$57,966 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,581

Household median income: $66,186

$66,186 Average home value: $337,588

Minnesota

Total cost of living annually: $58,237

$58,237 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,854

Household median income: $84,313

$84,313 Average home value: $346,001

Delaware

Total cost of living annually: $62,446

$62,446 Highest expenditure: Groceries

Highest expenditure cost: $5,713

Household median income: $79,325

$79,325 Average home value: $388,397

Virginia

Total cost of living annually: $63,628

$63,628 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $6,689

Household median income: $87,249

$87,249 Average home value: $402,127

Florida

Total cost of living annually: $65,172

$65,172 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $7,685

Household median income: $67,917

$67,917 Average home value: $418,360

Idaho

Total cost of living annually: $65,426

$65,426 Highest expenditure: Utilities

Highest expenditure cost: $5,062

Household median income: $70,214

$70,214 Average home value: $460,851

Montana

Total cost of living annually: $65,902

$65,902 Highest expenditure: Utilities

Highest expenditure cost: $5,080

Household median income: $66,341

$66,341 Average home value: $472,100

Vermont

Total cost of living annually: $67,809

$67,809 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $8,988

Household median income: $74,014

$74,014 Average home value: $406,002

Maine

Total cost of living annually: $68,094

$68,094 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $8,995

Household median income: $68,251

$68,251 Average home value: $408,176

Arizona

Total cost of living annually: $68,844

$68,844 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $9,372

Household median income: $72,581

$72,581 Average home value: $442,986

Nevada

Total cost of living annually: $68,854

$68,854 Highest expenditure: Utilities

Highest expenditure cost: $5,727

Household median income: $71,646

$71,646 Average home value: $462,299

Maryland

Total cost of living annually: $69,476

$69,476 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $9,500

Household median income: $98,461

$98,461 Average home value: $433,655

Connecticut

Total cost of living annually: $71,945

$71,945 Highest expenditure: Housing

Highest expenditure cost: $16,860

Household median income: $90,213

$90,213 Average home value: $439,538

Utah

Total cost of living annually: $72,035

$72,035 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $8,340

Household median income: $86,833

$86,833 Average home value: $531,351

Colorado

Total cost of living annually: $72,930

$72,930 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $7,621

Household median income: $87,598

$87,598 Average home value: $563,014

New York

Total cost of living annually: $72,965

$72,965 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $12,175

Household median income: $81,386

$81,386 Average home value: $461,889

Oregon

Total cost of living annually: $73,191

$73,191 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $9,464

Household median income: $76,632

$76,632 Average home value: $511,186

New Hampshire

Total cost of living annually: $73,276

$73,276 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $8,45

Household median income: $90,845

$90,845 Average home value: $508,384

Rhode Island

Total cost of living annually: $73,561

$73,561 Highest expenditure: Housing

Highest expenditure cost: $16,636

Household median income: $81,370

$81,370 Average home value: $484,787

Alaska

Total cost of living annually: $74,474

$74,474 Highest expenditure: Transportation

Highest expenditure cost: $9,589

Household median income: $86,370

$86,370 Average home value: $378,626

New Jersey

Total cost of living annually: $77,353

$77,353 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $9,742

Household median income: $97,126

$97,126 Average home value: $555,911

Washington

Total cost of living annually: $80,989

$80,989 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $9,158

Household median income: $90,325

$90,325 Average home value: $614,677

Massachusetts

Total cost of living annually: $94,483

$94,483 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $13,876

Household median income: $96,505

$96,505 Average home value: $656,427

California

Total cost of living annually: $104,774

$104,774 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $14,260

Household median income: $91,905

$91,905 Average home value: $803,798

Hawaii

Total cost of living annually: $133,817

$133,817 Highest expenditure: Health

Highest expenditure cost: $22,401

Household median income: $94,814

$94,814 Average home value: $991,499

Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Also found were the cost-of-living indexes for each state, as sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost-of-living index, the average expenditure cost was calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for different generations. The generations are defined as Gen Z (born 1997 or later), millennials (born 1981-97), Gen X (born 1965-80) and boomers (born 1946-64). This calculation gives the average cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.

