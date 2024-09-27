News & Insights

Monthly Expenses for Boomers in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On

September 27, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Every generation needs to be cautious about their spending, but baby boomers, particularly those who are already retired, often need to be extra careful because they’re likely living on fixed incomes (or getting ready to).

If you’re planning on “aging in place” in your golden years, or looking to relocate to a different state, it’s important to know what type of expenditure you can expect to spend the most on. 

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for baby boomers. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive cost of living.

Also see the three best states for boomers to live.

Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Total cost of living annually: $44,716 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,257
  • Household median income: $52,985 
  • Average home value: $182,825  

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Total cost of living: $44,754  
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,428  
  • Household median income: $55,217 
  • Average home value: $169,401  

Aerial shot of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • Total cost of living annually: $45,835 
  • Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $1,078
  • Household median income: $57,852 
  • Average home value: $206,641  
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Total cost of living annually: $46,418 
  • Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $1,050  
  • Household median income: $56,335 
  • Average home value: $210,131  
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Total cost of living annually: $46,580  
  • Highest expenditure: Groceries   
  • Highest expenditure cost: $5,252  
  • Household median income: $61,364 
  • Average home value: $210,082  
Location of the Battle of Richmond during the Civil War.

Kentucky

  • Total cost of living annually: $47,215  
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,873  
  • Household median income: $60,183 
  • Average home value: $210,663  
Photo of Wheeler Dam near Decatur, Alabama.

Alabama

  • Total cost of living annually: $48,272  
  • Highest expenditure: Housing  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $12,405  
  • Household median income: $59,609 
  • Average home value: $229,960  
Iowa Road

Iowa

  • Total cost of living annually: $48,472  
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,168  
  • Household median income: $70,571 
  • Average home value: $227,918  

As the sun begins to rise in Wichita, Kansas the neighborhoods of Wichita, Kansas give evidence that spring has arrived.

Kansas 

  • Total cost of living annually: $49,300  
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,283  
  • Household median income: $69,747 
  • Average home value: $233,595  
Decatur, Indiana

Indiana

  • Total cost of living annually: $49,727 
  • Highest expenditure: Utilities  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $4,575  
  • Household median income: $67,173 
  • Average home value: $246,479  
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Michigan

  • Total cost of living annually: $50,628 
  • Highest expenditure: Utilities   
  • Highest expenditure cost: $4,644  
  • Household median income: $68,505 
  • Average home value: $249,507   
Missouri Welcome Sign stock photo

Missouri

  • Total cost of living annually: $50,655 
  • Highest costing expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $12,455
  • Household median income: $65,920 
  • Average home value: $253,477    
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Total cost of living annually: $50,865 
  • Highest expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $12,655
  • Household median income: $66,990 
  • Average home value: $236,673 

Barren Trees on Devil's Lake in North Dakota, USA make for a rather eerie sight.

North Dakota

  • Total cost of living annually: $51,014 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,993
  • Household median income: $73,959 
  • Average home value: $270,630 
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Total cost of living annually: $51,512 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,451
  • Household median income: $71,722 
  • Average home value: $265,662 
Sunny spring in Slatington, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania

  • Total cost of living annually: $53,672 
  • Highest expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $13,154
  • Household median income: $73,170 
  • Average home value: $271,967 
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Total cost of living annually: $53,711 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,486 
  • Household median income: $58,722 
  • Average home value: $307,769 
Sioux Falls South Dakota winter

South Dakota

  • Total cost of living annually: $54,005 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,524 
  • Household median income: $69,457 
  • Average home value: $312,354  

Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

Illinois

  • Total cost of living annually: $54,043 
  • Highest expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $4,805 
  • Household median income: $78,433  
  • Average home value: $275,604 
Pickwick Landing State Park Marina lake entrance on the Tennessee River.

Tennessee

  • Total cost of living annually: $54,340  
  • Highest expenditure: Groceries
  • Highest expenditure cost: $5,363
  • Household median income: $64,035 
  • Average home value: $325,404  
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Total cost of living annually: $54,995 
  • Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $1,109
  • Household median income: $63,623 
  • Average home value: $302,143  
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Total cost of living annually: $55,037 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,778
  • Household median income: $72,458 
  • Average home value: $316,420 
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Texas

  • Total cost of living annually: $55,161 
  • Highest expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $12,917
  • Household median income: $73,035 
  • Average home value: $307,614 

Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Total cost of living annually: $56,749 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,384
  • Household median income: $71,355 
  • Average home value: $336,386 
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Total cost of living annually: $57,467 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,816
  • Household median income: $72,495 
  • Average home value: $351,490  
Atlantic Beach is a town in Carteret County, North Carolina

North Carolina

  • Total cost of living annually: $57,966 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,581
  • Household median income: $66,186 
  • Average home value: $337,588 
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Total cost of living annually: $58,237 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,854
  • Household median income: $84,313 
  • Average home value: $346,001 
Welcome to Delaware road sign stock photo

Delaware

  • Total cost of living annually: $62,446 
  • Highest expenditure: Groceries
  • Highest expenditure cost: $5,713
  • Household median income: $79,325 
  • Average home value: $388,397 

Virginia plate

Virginia

  • Total cost of living annually: $63,628 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $6,689
  • Household median income: $87,249 
  • Average home value: $402,127 
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Florida

  • Total cost of living annually: $65,172 
  • Highest expenditure: Health   
  • Highest expenditure cost: $7,685
  • Household median income: $67,917 
  • Average home value: $418,360 
A snow covered tree stands in he foreground and a barn in the background on a clear day north of Hayden, Idaho.

Idaho

  • Total cost of living annually: $65,426 
  • Highest expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $5,062
  • Household median income: $70,214 
  • Average home value: $460,851 
Horsethief Basin Ranch in Lewiston, Montana

Montana

  • Total cost of living annually: $65,902 
  • Highest expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $5,080
  • Household median income: $66,341 
  • Average home value: $472,100 
Lake Champlain Burlington Vermont

Vermont

  • Total cost of living annually: $67,809 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $8,988
  • Household median income: $74,014 
  • Average home value: $406,002 

Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

Maine

  • Total cost of living annually: $68,094 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $8,995
  • Household median income: $68,251 
  • Average home value: $408,176 
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Total cost of living annually: $68,844 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $9,372
  • Household median income: $72,581 
  • Average home value: $442,986 
Welcome to Nevada road sign along a highway. stock photo

Nevada

  • Total cost of living annually: $68,854  
  • Highest expenditure: Utilities 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $5,727
  • Household median income: $71,646 
  • Average home value: $462,299 
Waldorf, Maryland, USA - February 14, 2016: The Dr.

Maryland

  • Total cost of living annually: $69,476 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $9,500
  • Household median income: $98,461 
  • Average home value: $433,655 
Connecticut welcomes you iStock-172992653

Connecticut

  • Total cost of living annually: $71,945 
  • Highest expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $16,860
  • Household median income: $90,213 
  • Average home value: $439,538 

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Total cost of living annually: $72,035 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $8,340
  • Household median income: $86,833 
  • Average home value: $531,351 
Colorado welcome road sign stock photo

Colorado

  • Total cost of living annually: $72,930 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $7,621
  • Household median income: $87,598 
  • Average home value: $563,014 
Albany skyline with autumn colored trees in the foreground and rolling, puffy clouds with a blue sky in the background.

New York

  • Total cost of living annually: $72,965 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $12,175
  • Household median income: $81,386 
  • Average home value: $461,889 
Klamath Falls, Oregon, USA - July 2nd, 2022: Kla-Mo-Ya casino sign and entrance.

Oregon

  • Total cost of living annually: $73,191 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $9,464
  • Household median income: $76,632 
  • Average home value: $511,186 
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Total cost of living annually: $73,276 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $8,45
  • Household median income: $90,845 
  • Average home value: $508,384 

Woonsocket, Rhode island, USA - August 1, 2017: Daytime view of the historic Stadium Theatre along Main Street in downtown Woonsocket.

Rhode Island

  • Total cost of living annually: $73,561 
  • Highest expenditure: Housing 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $16,636
  • Household median income: $81,370 
  • Average home value: $484,787 
Alaska welcomes visitors on the Alaska Highway at the Alaskan border,Alaska,USA.

Alaska

  • Total cost of living annually: $74,474 
  • Highest expenditure: Transportation 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $9,589 
  • Household median income: $86,370 
  • Average home value: $378,626 
Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

New Jersey

  • Total cost of living annually: $77,353 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $9,742
  • Household median income: $97,126 
  • Average home value: $555,911 
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Total cost of living annually: $80,989 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $9,158
  • Household median income: $90,325 
  • Average home value: $614,677  
Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Massachusetts

  • Total cost of living annually: $94,483 
  • Highest expenditure: Health 
  • Highest expenditure cost: $13,876
  • Household median income: $96,505 
  • Average home value: $656,427  

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

California

  • Total cost of living annually: $104,774  
  • Highest expenditure: Health  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $14,260
  • Household median income: $91,905 
  • Average home value: $803,798  
Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • Total cost of living annually: $133,817 
  • Highest expenditure: Health  
  • Highest expenditure cost: $22,401
  • Household median income: $94,814 
  • Average home value: $991,499  

Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Also found were the cost-of-living indexes for each state, as sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost-of-living index, the average expenditure cost was calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for different generations. The generations are defined as Gen Z (born 1997 or later), millennials (born 1981-97), Gen X (born 1965-80) and boomers (born 1946-64). This calculation gives the average cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.

