Monthly Expenses for Boomers in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On

Every generation needs to be cautious about their spending, but baby boomers, particularly those who are already retired, often need to be extra careful because they’re likely living on fixed incomes (or getting ready to).
If you’re planning on “aging in place” in your golden years, or looking to relocate to a different state, it’s important to know what type of expenditure you can expect to spend the most on.
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for baby boomers. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive cost of living.
Also see the three best states for boomers to live.
Mississippi
- Total cost of living annually: $44,716
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,257
- Household median income: $52,985
- Average home value: $182,825
West Virginia
- Total cost of living: $44,754
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,428
- Household median income: $55,217
- Average home value: $169,401
Louisiana
- Total cost of living annually: $45,835
- Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous
- Highest expenditure cost: $1,078
- Household median income: $57,852
- Average home value: $206,641
Arkansas
- Total cost of living annually: $46,418
- Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous
- Highest expenditure cost: $1,050
- Household median income: $56,335
- Average home value: $210,131
Oklahoma
- Total cost of living annually: $46,580
- Highest expenditure: Groceries
- Highest expenditure cost: $5,252
- Household median income: $61,364
- Average home value: $210,082
Kentucky
- Total cost of living annually: $47,215
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,873
- Household median income: $60,183
- Average home value: $210,663
Alabama
- Total cost of living annually: $48,272
- Highest expenditure: Housing
- Highest expenditure cost: $12,405
- Household median income: $59,609
- Average home value: $229,960
Iowa
- Total cost of living annually: $48,472
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,168
- Household median income: $70,571
- Average home value: $227,918
Kansas
- Total cost of living annually: $49,300
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,283
- Household median income: $69,747
- Average home value: $233,595
Indiana
- Total cost of living annually: $49,727
- Highest expenditure: Utilities
- Highest expenditure cost: $4,575
- Household median income: $67,173
- Average home value: $246,479
Michigan
- Total cost of living annually: $50,628
- Highest expenditure: Utilities
- Highest expenditure cost: $4,644
- Household median income: $68,505
- Average home value: $249,507
Missouri
- Total cost of living annually: $50,655
- Highest costing expenditure: Housing
- Highest expenditure cost: $12,455
- Household median income: $65,920
- Average home value: $253,477
Ohio
- Total cost of living annually: $50,865
- Highest expenditure: Housing
- Highest expenditure cost: $12,655
- Household median income: $66,990
- Average home value: $236,673
North Dakota
- Total cost of living annually: $51,014
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,993
- Household median income: $73,959
- Average home value: $270,630
Nebraska
- Total cost of living annually: $51,512
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,451
- Household median income: $71,722
- Average home value: $265,662
Pennsylvania
- Total cost of living annually: $53,672
- Highest expenditure: Housing
- Highest expenditure cost: $13,154
- Household median income: $73,170
- Average home value: $271,967
New Mexico
- Total cost of living annually: $53,711
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,486
- Household median income: $58,722
- Average home value: $307,769
South Dakota
- Total cost of living annually: $54,005
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,524
- Household median income: $69,457
- Average home value: $312,354
Illinois
- Total cost of living annually: $54,043
- Highest expenditure: Utilities
- Highest expenditure cost: $4,805
- Household median income: $78,433
- Average home value: $275,604
Tennessee
- Total cost of living annually: $54,340
- Highest expenditure: Groceries
- Highest expenditure cost: $5,363
- Household median income: $64,035
- Average home value: $325,404
South Carolina
- Total cost of living annually: $54,995
- Highest expenditure: Miscellaneous
- Highest expenditure cost: $1,109
- Household median income: $63,623
- Average home value: $302,143
Wisconsin
- Total cost of living annually: $55,037
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,778
- Household median income: $72,458
- Average home value: $316,420
Texas
- Total cost of living annually: $55,161
- Highest expenditure: Housing
- Highest expenditure cost: $12,917
- Household median income: $73,035
- Average home value: $307,614
Georgia
- Total cost of living annually: $56,749
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,384
- Household median income: $71,355
- Average home value: $336,386
Wyoming
- Total cost of living annually: $57,467
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,816
- Household median income: $72,495
- Average home value: $351,490
North Carolina
- Total cost of living annually: $57,966
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,581
- Household median income: $66,186
- Average home value: $337,588
Minnesota
- Total cost of living annually: $58,237
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,854
- Household median income: $84,313
- Average home value: $346,001
Delaware
- Total cost of living annually: $62,446
- Highest expenditure: Groceries
- Highest expenditure cost: $5,713
- Household median income: $79,325
- Average home value: $388,397
Virginia
- Total cost of living annually: $63,628
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $6,689
- Household median income: $87,249
- Average home value: $402,127
Florida
- Total cost of living annually: $65,172
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $7,685
- Household median income: $67,917
- Average home value: $418,360
Idaho
- Total cost of living annually: $65,426
- Highest expenditure: Utilities
- Highest expenditure cost: $5,062
- Household median income: $70,214
- Average home value: $460,851
Montana
- Total cost of living annually: $65,902
- Highest expenditure: Utilities
- Highest expenditure cost: $5,080
- Household median income: $66,341
- Average home value: $472,100
Vermont
- Total cost of living annually: $67,809
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $8,988
- Household median income: $74,014
- Average home value: $406,002
Maine
- Total cost of living annually: $68,094
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $8,995
- Household median income: $68,251
- Average home value: $408,176
Arizona
- Total cost of living annually: $68,844
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $9,372
- Household median income: $72,581
- Average home value: $442,986
Nevada
- Total cost of living annually: $68,854
- Highest expenditure: Utilities
- Highest expenditure cost: $5,727
- Household median income: $71,646
- Average home value: $462,299
Maryland
- Total cost of living annually: $69,476
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $9,500
- Household median income: $98,461
- Average home value: $433,655
Connecticut
- Total cost of living annually: $71,945
- Highest expenditure: Housing
- Highest expenditure cost: $16,860
- Household median income: $90,213
- Average home value: $439,538
Utah
- Total cost of living annually: $72,035
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $8,340
- Household median income: $86,833
- Average home value: $531,351
Colorado
- Total cost of living annually: $72,930
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $7,621
- Household median income: $87,598
- Average home value: $563,014
New York
- Total cost of living annually: $72,965
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $12,175
- Household median income: $81,386
- Average home value: $461,889
Oregon
- Total cost of living annually: $73,191
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $9,464
- Household median income: $76,632
- Average home value: $511,186
New Hampshire
- Total cost of living annually: $73,276
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $8,45
- Household median income: $90,845
- Average home value: $508,384
Rhode Island
- Total cost of living annually: $73,561
- Highest expenditure: Housing
- Highest expenditure cost: $16,636
- Household median income: $81,370
- Average home value: $484,787
Alaska
- Total cost of living annually: $74,474
- Highest expenditure: Transportation
- Highest expenditure cost: $9,589
- Household median income: $86,370
- Average home value: $378,626
New Jersey
- Total cost of living annually: $77,353
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $9,742
- Household median income: $97,126
- Average home value: $555,911
Washington
- Total cost of living annually: $80,989
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $9,158
- Household median income: $90,325
- Average home value: $614,677
Massachusetts
- Total cost of living annually: $94,483
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $13,876
- Household median income: $96,505
- Average home value: $656,427
California
- Total cost of living annually: $104,774
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $14,260
- Household median income: $91,905
- Average home value: $803,798
Hawaii
- Total cost of living annually: $133,817
- Highest expenditure: Health
- Highest expenditure cost: $22,401
- Household median income: $94,814
- Average home value: $991,499
Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Also found were the cost-of-living indexes for each state, as sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost-of-living index, the average expenditure cost was calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for different generations. The generations are defined as Gen Z (born 1997 or later), millennials (born 1981-97), Gen X (born 1965-80) and boomers (born 1946-64). This calculation gives the average cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Monthly Expenses for Boomers in Every State and What They Spend the Most Money On
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.