Monthly Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 In Focus

Check Out These 2 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly To Investors

Monthly dividend stocks are stocks that regularly pay out dividends on a monthly basis. Many investors find monthly dividends to be a more predictable and consistent income stream than quarterly or annual dividends. Actually, monthly dividend stocks can be found in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, and healthcare. While the yields on monthly dividend stocks tend to be lower than other types of stocks, they can still provide a desirable income stream for investors.

Notably, some of the more popular monthly dividend stocks are names like; Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN), and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) to name a couple. Furthermore, monthly dividend stocks tend to be less volatile than other stock types, making them an attractive option for risk-averse investors. If you’re looking for stability and income potential in your portfolio, monthly dividend stocks may be worth considering. Considering this, here are two stocks that pay dividends monthly in the stock market today.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

STAG Industrial (STAG Stock)

First up, STAG Industrial (STAG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is internally managed by a team of experienced industrial real estate professionals. STAG Industrial’s business strategy is to focus on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties nationwide that are leased to creditworthy tenants. For a sense of scale, as of the end of March 2022, the company’s portfolio is made up of 551 buildings in 40 states with approximately 110.1 million rentable square feet. What’s more, as of August 30th, 2022 STAG pays a monthly dividend of $0.1217 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.58%. STAG Industrial has increased its dividends for 11 consecutive years.

Moving on, in July, Stag Industrial (STAG) reported its second quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, STAG posted earnings per share of $0.56, with revenue of $161.5 million for Q2 2022. This is in comparison with analysts’ consensus estimates of earnings per share of $0.53 and revenue of $161.6 million. Aside from that, the company reported that its produced cash available for distribution was $87.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a 16% increase on a year-over-year basis. As of Wednesday’s close, STAG stock is trading at $30.80 per share. With that, do you think STAG stock is a good stock to invest in right now? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More]

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG Stock)

Next, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a real estate investment trust company (REIT). In brief, the company invests in commercial real estate such as office buildings and shopping centers in New York City. For a sense of scale, as of the end of June 2022, SL Green holds interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. Separate from that, in August SLG announced its Board Of Directors declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3108 per share of common stock. With that, as of August 30th, 2022 SLG has a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Back in July, the company reported its Q2 2022 fiscal results. In the report, SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.87 per share, while notching in revenue of $201.4 million. For context, analysts’ consensus earnings estimate was $1.69 per share on revenue of $161.0 million. What’s more, Same-store cash net operating income (NOI) advanced by 6.7% for the quarter. Continuing on, as of Wednesday’s closing bell shares of SLG Stock are trading at $44.17. All in all, is SLG a good monthly dividend stock to add to your long-term portfolio? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.