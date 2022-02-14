Monthly Canada Market Wrap: January 2022

Canada was one of the best places to be in an ugly January for major global equity indices. The S&P/TSX 60 finished the month down just 0.2% for the month, compared to its US counterpart who dove 5.2%. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine fueled the possibility of reduced oil supply, sending the Energy sector up another 17.8% having already performed well in the current inflationary environment. The Canada 10 Year Benchmark Bond has moved mostly in tandem with the US 10 Year Treasury over the past year, ending January with a yield of 1.76%. Finally, unemploymentdropped below 6% for the first time in nearly two years. However, one of Canada’s leading employment indexes fell sharply in January, and last month’s readings on the manufacturing sector signaled a contraction for the first time in a year.

Equity Performance

Major Indexes



Canadian Sector Movement



Fixed Income Performance

Economic Data

Employment

December marked the first month since February 2020 in which the Canadian unemployment rate was below 6%, falling for the seventh consecutive month to 5.9%. However, full-time employment was adversely affected. The Canada Ivey Employment index slipped 4.5 points to an even 50.0, and the Canada Part-time Employment figure recorded a decrease of 67,000 part-time workers in December.

Production and Sales

The Canada Ivey PMI plummeted 16.2 points in December to 45.0, which is the first contractionary reading for the index since January of 2021.

Housing

After setting an all-time record in November, Canada Housing Starts cooled down to 17,797 in December. As such, the Canada New Housing Price Index was up only a slight quarter of a percent.

Consumers and Inflation

The Canada Consumer Price Index rose 0.28% in December, while the Canada Inflation Rate increased for the sixth straight month to a 30-year high of 4.8%.

Gold

The price of gold in CAD was $2,283.90 per ounce at January’s end, while the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold ETF (XGD.TO) was down 3.7% for the month.

Oil

Oil prices reached 7-year highs last month. The WTI Daily Spot Price was $89.16 per barrel as of January 31st, and the Brent Daily Spot Price sat at $92.35.

Cryptocurrencies

The price of Bitcoin was $37,983USD as of January 31st, down 19.5% in the month and off 43.0% from its all-time high. Ethereum stood at $2,610USD, representing a 44.2% retracement, and Cardano ended the month at $1.04USD.

