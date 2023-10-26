Monthly Beef Supplies Data Saw Major Revision

After a brutal start to the week the cattle market recovered 40 cents to $1.12 on Wednesday. Feeders also bounced back by $0.55 to $2.62 on the day. Dec fats are still at a net $5.20 loss for the week, and Nov feeders are down by a net $4.17 Friday to Friday. USDA had some more light cash action for Wednesday, mostly near $290 in the Northern dressed market – down by $4 from last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 49 cents on 10/24 to $241.63.

USDA’s NASS showed Sep beef stocks were 420m lbs, which is up by 6% from August after a major downward revision to the Aug data. NASS cut August’s stocks by 26m lbs to the lowest for that month since 2014.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday as Choice was $1.52 stronger and Select was $2.34 weaker. FI cattle slaughter was listed as 377k head for the week through Wednesday. That is even with last week and is 8k head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.125, up $1.125,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $179.425, up $0.800,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $181.500, up $0.650,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $239.975, up $0.550

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $238.050, up $2.625

