Montfort Capital Eyes Growth with Strategic Divestment

Montfort Capital reported a net loss improvement in Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, despite a dip in total revenue influenced by lower interest rates. The company is focusing on high-growth lending by planning to divest from Brightpath Capital Corporation to reduce debt and enhance profitability.

