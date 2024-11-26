News & Insights

Montfort Capital Eyes Growth with Strategic Divestment

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

TIMIA Capital (TSE:MONT) has released an update.

Montfort Capital reported a net loss improvement in Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, despite a dip in total revenue influenced by lower interest rates. The company is focusing on high-growth lending by planning to divest from Brightpath Capital Corporation to reduce debt and enhance profitability.

