Montero Mining Secures $27M Settlement with Tanzania

Montero Mining and Exploration (TSE:MON) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Montero Mining and Exploration has reached a $27 million settlement with Tanzania concerning the expropriation of its Wigu Hill rare earth project. This resolution ends a lengthy seven-year dispute and avoids the need for costly arbitration proceedings. The settlement will also enable Montero to allocate funds for operational needs and potentially return capital to shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:MON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.