Montero Mining Secures $27M Settlement with Tanzania

November 20, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Montero Mining and Exploration (TSE:MON) has released an update.

Montero Mining and Exploration has reached a $27 million settlement with Tanzania concerning the expropriation of its Wigu Hill rare earth project. This resolution ends a lengthy seven-year dispute and avoids the need for costly arbitration proceedings. The settlement will also enable Montero to allocate funds for operational needs and potentially return capital to shareholders.

