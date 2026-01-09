Monte Rosa Therapeutics Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of $300 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE), a developer of novel molecular glue degrader-based medicines, said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 11.125 million shares at $24 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.375 million shares at $23.999 per pre-funded warrant.

Monte Rosa also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.875 million shares at $24 per share.

The company anticipates gross proceeds of around $300 million from the offering, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are to be sold by Monte Rosa.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 12.

