Markets
GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of $300 Mln Of Shares

January 09, 2026 — 01:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE), a developer of novel molecular glue degrader-based medicines, said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 11.125 million shares at $24 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.375 million shares at $23.999 per pre-funded warrant.

Monte Rosa also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.875 million shares at $24 per share.

The company anticipates gross proceeds of around $300 million from the offering, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.  

All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are to be sold by Monte Rosa.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.