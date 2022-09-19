Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Monte Rosa Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2022, Monte Rosa Therapeutics had US$294m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$89m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.3 years from June 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:GLUE Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

How Is Monte Rosa Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 78%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Monte Rosa Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Monte Rosa Therapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$334m and burnt through US$89m last year, which is 27% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Monte Rosa Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Monte Rosa Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Monte Rosa Therapeutics' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Monte Rosa Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

