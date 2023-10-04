Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 21.27

The average one-year price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) has been revised to 21.27 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 19.96 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 375.93% from the latest reported closing price of 4.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monte Rosa Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLUE is 0.06%, a decrease of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 40,420K shares. The put/call ratio of GLUE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 7,692K shares representing 15.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,535K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,325K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,896K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 94.82% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,024K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 87.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 654.05% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,996K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company discovering and developing molecular glues to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has created a platform to rationally design small molecules that reprogram ubiquitin ligases to eliminate disease drivers previously deemed undruggable. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. Monte Rosa was launched from founding investor Versant Ventures’ Ridgeline Discovery Engine and is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland.

