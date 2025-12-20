Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Price Target Increased by 22.54% to 21.78

The average one-year price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:GLUE) has been revised to $21.78 / share. This is an increase of 22.54% from the prior estimate of $17.78 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.18% from the latest reported closing price of $15.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monte Rosa Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLUE is 0.12%, an increase of 23.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 64,368K shares. The put/call ratio of GLUE is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 7,692K shares representing 11.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,660K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,653K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,916K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,637K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,326K shares , representing a decrease of 36.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 13.75% over the last quarter.

