MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $GLUE Reports Quarterly Earnings

MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS ($GLUE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $60,650,000, beating estimates of $9,975,600 by $50,674,400.

MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $GLUE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE CAPITAL VI, L.P. VERSANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,290,461 shares for an estimated $8,886,244.

MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLUE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

