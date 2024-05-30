News & Insights

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Champoux as COO

May 30, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

An announcement from Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) is now available.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has elevated Jennifer Champoux to Chief Operating Officer, recognizing her extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. With a background that includes leading operations at H3 Biomedicine and a stint in Novartis Institutes, along with roles at Merck and Array BioPharma, Champoux’s promotion is based on merit and expertise. Her academic credentials include a Master’s in Chemistry, and her professional journey spans over 15 years, covering strategic planning, finance, and team culture. The company publicly announced her new role, emphasizing that there are no undisclosed arrangements behind her promotion or conflicts of interest involving company transactions.

