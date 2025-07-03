Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Publication of Landmark Research on Molecular Glue Degraders in Science

Monte Rosa Therapeutics announces research breakthroughs in molecular glue degrader drug discovery, expanding target identification for therapeutic applications.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has made significant advancements in drug discovery as highlighted in a cover article published in Science. The research showcases how Monte Rosa's proprietary AI and machine learning technology has identified a wide array of human proteins that can be targeted for degradation by cereblon (CRBN), thereby expanding the potential for developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines. This discovery allows the company to focus on previously intractable targets, positioning it to create therapies that could transform patient outcomes in fields such as oncology and autoimmune diseases. The QuEEN discovery engine, which merges various scientific methodologies, has revealed new rules for how small molecules engage with protein targets, enabling the design of highly selective drugs against over 100 target classes, many of which were thought to be unreachable by existing treatments. Monte Rosa is advancing several programs in the clinic and has established collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies to further enhance its capabilities in drug development.

Full Release



Science



. The



. The



research article



"The findings from this landmark publication, featured on the cover of





Science



Science



"Our cutting-edge approach to MGD discovery integrates internal datasets with geometric deep learning to characterize protein surfaces. We have uncovered new rules of engagement between protein targets, small molecules and E3 ligases such as cereblon that we're actively exploiting via our proprietary QuEEN discovery engine to rationally design exquisitely selective degrader therapies," said John Castle, Ph.D., Chief Data and Information Officer at Monte Rosa. "This work not only highlights the flexibility of cereblon but also demonstrates our ability to design MGDs that address previously inaccessible, disease-relevant proteins."





“Our cutting-edge approach to MGD discovery integrates internal datasets with geometric deep learning to characterize protein surfaces. We have uncovered new rules of engagement between protein targets, small molecules and E3 ligases such as cereblon that we’re actively exploiting via our proprietary QuEEN discovery engine to rationally design exquisitely selective degrader therapies,” said John Castle, Ph.D., Chief Data and Information Officer at Monte Rosa. “This work not only highlights the flexibility of cereblon but also demonstrates our ability to design MGDs that address previously inaccessible, disease-relevant proteins.”





About Monte Rosa







About Monte Rosa







Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond. Monte Rosa has a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1-directed molecular glue degraders and a strategic collaboration with Roche to discover and develop MGDs against targets in cancer and neurological diseases previously considered impossible to drug. For more information, visit



www.monterosatx.com



.







Investors







Andrew Funderburk









ir@monterosatx.com











Media







Cory Tromblee, Scient PR









media@monterosatx.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f1f3cc5-631e-4162-a50f-cdbdc3ee864b





