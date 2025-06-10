BioTech
GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces IND Clearance Of MRT-8102

June 10, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) announced FDA clearance of an Investigational New Drug application for MRT-8102, a NEK7-directed MGD being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3 inflammasome and IL-1. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of MRT-8102 in the coming weeks and expects sharing initial results in first half of 2026.

Monte Rosa is also working to advance a second-generation NEK7 program with enhanced CNS penetration with an IND submission expected in 2026.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.