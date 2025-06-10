Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces IND Clearance Of MRT-8102

(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) announced FDA clearance of an Investigational New Drug application for MRT-8102, a NEK7-directed MGD being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3 inflammasome and IL-1. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of MRT-8102 in the coming weeks and expects sharing initial results in first half of 2026.

Monte Rosa is also working to advance a second-generation NEK7 program with enhanced CNS penetration with an IND submission expected in 2026.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

