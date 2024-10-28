Monte Rosa announces global license agreement with Novartis

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) announced a global exclusive development and commercialization license agreement with Novartis (NVS) to advance VAV1 MGDs, including MRT-6160. MRT-6160 is currently in an ongoing Phase 1, single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose healthy volunteer study for immune-mediated conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize MRT-6160 and other VAV1 MGDs and will be responsible for all clinical development and commercialization, starting with Phase 2 clinical studies. Monte Rosa remains responsible for completion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of MRT-6160.i

