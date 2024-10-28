News & Insights

Stocks

Monte Rosa announces global license agreement with Novartis

October 28, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) announced a global exclusive development and commercialization license agreement with Novartis (NVS) to advance VAV1 MGDs, including MRT-6160. MRT-6160 is currently in an ongoing Phase 1, single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose healthy volunteer study for immune-mediated conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize MRT-6160 and other VAV1 MGDs and will be responsible for all clinical development and commercialization, starting with Phase 2 clinical studies. Monte Rosa remains responsible for completion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of MRT-6160.i

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GLUE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLUE
NVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.