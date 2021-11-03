Monte dei Paschi's Tier2 bond yields fall as Italy pledges to spare holders from losses

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Yields on subordinated bonds issued by Italian lender Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI fell on Wednesday after a top Italian Treasury official said Rome was determined to avoid inflicting losses on junior bondholders as it prepared to pour more money into the bank.

The yield on Monte dei Paschi's January 2028 Tier2 bond XS1752894292=TE fell to 35.09% on Wednesday from 38.57% on Tuesday.

Yields on the bank's January 2030 XS2106849727=TE and September 2030 XS2228919739=TE Tier2 bonds were down around 1 percentage point to 17.3% and 15.5% respectively.

The bank's junior debt has been dogged by concerns that its holders would incur losses under EU state aid rules as Rome helps to fill state-owned MPS' capital shortfall, but Treasury Director General Alessandro Rivera on Tuesday said that the new funds Italy is preparing to inject into MPS would not constitute state aid.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

