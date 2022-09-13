Monte dei Paschi's junior debt rallies on Anima's support for cash call

Adds details

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Subordinated bonds issued by Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI rose sharply on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, after sources said the state-owned bank's commercial partner Anima Holding ANIM.MI was willing to play a role in a planned cash call.

Monte dei Paschi (MPS)'s junior debt had come under pressure due to concerns it may be converted into equity to help the Tuscan bank raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in capital.

Prices on MPS junior bonds had fallen to trade at less than half their face value as bankers and analysts said the lender would struggle to find investors at a time when recession fears and Italy's political instability hammer banking shares.

Italy has pledged to cover 64% of the 2.5 billion euro capital raise based on its stake in the bank, but MPS must secure funds also from private investors to comply with European Union rules on state aid to banks.

Italian asset manager Anima would be ready to contribute up to 250 million euros in capital to MPS as part of a revised partnership agreement with the Tuscan bank, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

MPS Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio has not engaged in talks at present with either Anima or France's AXA AXAF.PA, MPS' insurance partner which could also consider revising their commercial agreement in exchange for an upfront cash contribution.

By 1035 GMT a July 2029 bond issued by MPS gained 2.25 percentage points in price to 56.625, for a yield of 25%, according to Refinitiv data. A September 2030 bond rose 3.13 points to 53.875, yielding 38%.

($1 = 0.9839 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Agnieszka Flak)

