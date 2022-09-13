Monte dei Paschi's junior debt rallies on Anima's support for cash call

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Subordinated bonds issued by Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI rose sharply on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, after sources said the state-owned bank's commercial partner Anima Holding ANIM.MI was willing to play a role in a planned cash call.

Monte dei Paschi's junior debt had come under pressure due to concerns it may be converted into equity to help the Tuscan bank raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in capital. ($1 = 0.9839 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

