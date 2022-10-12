Monte dei Paschi's junior bonds sell off as cash call consortium still elusive

Adds details

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sales hit riskier junior bonds issued by Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI on Wednesday after the Tuscan bank was forced to extend talks with a group of banks to secure an underwriting commitment for its share sale.

Monte dei Paschi (MPS) had scheduled a board meeting on Tuesday to approve the terms of the share issue, but had to postpone approval of the deal because it still has to secure the contract with the banks.

MPS' Tier2 bonds have seen their prices sink to roughly half their face value due to investor concerns the Tuscan bank may have to resort to a debt-to-equity conversion to raise capital.

CEO Luigi Lovaglio is struggling to drum up support for the cash call at a time when markets are worried about recession, war, inflation and higher rates.

He has urged MPS' junior bondholders such as U.S. bond giant Pimco to put money into the capital increase.

To secure the underwriting commitment from the selected group of banks, Lovaglio is gathering investment commitments from other players in order to reduce the risk for the underwriters.

MPS, which is 64% owned by the state after a 2017 bailout, is looking to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.43 billion), of which up to 1.6 billion will come from Italian taxpayers, while the rest must come from private hands to meet European Union state aid rules.

By 0804 GMT the yield on the Sept. 2030 Tier bond XS2228919739=TE stood at 35.93% on the Tradeweb platform, up from 32.93% on Tuesday. A Jan. 2030 bond XS2106849727=TE yielded 45.21% from 39.95%.

($1 = 1.0297 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.