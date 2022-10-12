Monte dei Paschi's junior bonds sell off as cash call consortium still elusive

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sales hit riskier junior bonds issued by Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI on Wednesday after the Tuscan bank was forced to extend talks with a group of banks to secure an underwriting commitment for its new share sale.

Monte dei Paschi had scheduled a board meeting on Tuesday to approve the terms of the share issue, but had to postpone approval of the deal because it still has to secure the contract with the banks.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

