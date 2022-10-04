Monte dei Paschi unions say 4,125 staff ready to exit

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Union representatives at Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said they had told the bank at a meeting on Tuesday that 4,125 staff had come forward to take up an early exit scheme.

The unions said in a note that 4,015 requests related to an early retirement option that the state-owned Tuscan bank wants to implement to cut costs.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Federico Maccioni)

