Monte dei Paschi unions ask for clarity on layoffs

Unions at Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Wednesday said the state-owned Italian bank had to promptly tell the 4,125 staff who have come forward to take an early exit package whether their requests would be met.

Monte dei Paschi, which has launched a new share issue this week to fund the exits, had agreed with unions in August it would shed up to 3,500 staff.

The unions said in a note they had requested an urgent meeting with CEO Luigi Lovaglio to discuss the matter and receive reassurances in relation to organisational issues that could arise after the exits.

