Monte dei Paschi to pay dividends after profit soars

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI on Wednesday posted a profit of 1.23 billion euros ($1.32 billion) for October-December, hitting in a single quarter its guidance for the full year, and said it would return to pay a dividend.

Revenues, including net fees, strengthened in the fourth quarter compared to the previous one, but the result was mainly boosted by a positive tax effect and the release of funds Monte dei Paschi had set aside to cover possible legal risks.

($1 = 0.9296 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alessandro Parodi)

