News & Insights

Monte dei Paschi to pay dividends after profit soars

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

February 07, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI on Wednesday posted a profit of 1.23 billion euros ($1.32 billion) for October-December, hitting in a single quarter its guidance for the full year, and said it would return to pay a dividend.

Revenues, including net fees, strengthened in the fourth quarter compared to the previous one, but the result was mainly boosted by a positive tax effect and the release of funds Monte dei Paschi had set aside to cover possible legal risks.

($1 = 0.9296 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alessandro Parodi)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.