Monte dei Paschi to pay 125 mln euros in fees for share sale

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said a new share sale to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) would cost it 132 million euros, mostly due to fees paid to financial institutions backstopping the issue.

Monte dei Paschi said it was set to pay 125 million euros in fees to a group of eight banks led by global coordinators Bank of America BAC.N, Citigroup C.N, Credit Suisse CSGN.S and Mediobanca MDBI.MI, plus London-based fund Algebris.

($1 = 1.0263 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Gianluca Semeraro)

