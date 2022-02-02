Monte dei Paschi to decide CEO's future on Monday

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI said its board would discuss on Monday a corporate governance issue concerning Chief Executive Guido Bastianini, after sources said his position was at risk.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Italy's Treasury, which owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi (MPS) after a 2017 bailout, wanted to replace Bastianini after last year's failed sale of the Tuscan bank to stronger peer UniCredit CRDI.MI.

The collapse in talks with UniCredit has forced Italy to seek an extension of an end-2021 re-privatisation deadline agreed with European Union authorities.

Negotiations with the EU are ongoing while MPS also needs to raise 2.5 billion euros in capital from investors in the coming months.

MPS' board meets on Monday to approve full-year results.

Directors plan to strip Bastianini of CEO powers, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Sources had previously said former BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli was the leading candidate to replace him.

A shareholder meeting will be called soon to name a new board, one of the sources said, adding Chief Financial Officer Giuseppe Sica could temporarily take on the executive powers until then.

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

