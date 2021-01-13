Monte dei Paschi strategic plan sees 562 mln euro loss in 2021- paper

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

The strategic plan for Italy's Monte dei Paschi to 2025 sees a 562 million euro loss this year and a return to profit in 2022, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

ROME, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The strategic plan for Italy's Monte dei Paschi to 2025 sees a 562 million euro loss this year and a return to profit in 2022, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

However, the plan, approved by the bank's board on Dec. 17, will allow the Siena based bank to meet minimum capital requirements in 2021, the report added. The bank must tell the European Central Bank by the end of January how it plans to fill a 2.5 billion euro capital shortfall.

Italy has hired advisers to cut its 64% stake in Monte dei Paschi and meet commitments taken with the European Union when it rescued the bank back in 2017.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More