Monte dei Paschi shares close above stock sale's price

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

December 22, 2022 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters ->

Recasts with closing price

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI closed on Thursday above the price of 2 euros ($2.13) at which the state-owned Italian bank sold stock in a make-or-break capital hike.

Shares gained 3.3% to 2.04 euros, ending the session for the first time above the price of the cash call the Tuscan bank concluded in early November.

Monte dei Paschi raised more than 10 times its then-market value, offering a much smaller discount than is customary for such issues because of its shrunken capitalisation in relation to the cash call's size.

As part of the operation, Italian taxpayers put another 1.6 billion euros ($1.69 billion) into the bank they had rescued in 2017 at a cost of 5.4 billion euros.

French insurer AXA AXAF.PA was the second biggest investor after the Italian state.

The European banking sector is currently in a sweet spot, with higher interest rates boosting income from the core lending business while not yet pushing funding costs significantly higher or impairing borrowers' ability to meet their obligations.

A Milan-based trader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the sector was well positioned going into 2023 and Monte dei Paschi in particular was a stock that "had come out of the woods" and had room to rise further to 2.2-2.3 euros.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Gavin Jones)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.