Monte dei Paschi sets share sale terms after securing banks' support

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI has set the terms of a new share sale after securing support from a group of banks that will pick up unsold stock in an up to 2.5 billion euro offer ($2.4 billion) at the state-owned lender.

MPS has been struggling to secure underwriters for its seventh share issue in 14 years, forcing it to race until the very last minute to gather pre-commitments from investors to limit risks for the banking consortium.

The bank will offer a 7.79% discount on the new shares over the theoretical ex-right price (TERP) of existing MPS shares.

The minimal discount, a fraction of what is customary in such deals, is a result of MPS' shrunken market capitalisation of just 257 million euros in relation to the issue's size.

