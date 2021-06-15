Monte dei Paschi says may strengthen partnership with Anima Holding

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI said on Tuesday its board has given a mandate to its management to study a possible strengthening of its partnership with asset manager Anima Holding ANIM.MI.

"The market will be promptly updated regarding any significant development on the matter," Monte dei Paschi said in a statement.

Italy is striving to cut its 64% stake in the Tuscan bank it rescued in 2017. It has failed so far to convince heavyweight UniCredit CRDI.MI to take on Monte dei Paschi.

Anima is Italy's biggest independent asset manager and distributes its products through partnership agreements.

In addition to Monte dei Paschi, Anima also has accords in place with Banco BPM BAMI.MI, Italy's third-largest lender, and Poste Italiane PST.MI, the national postal service.

