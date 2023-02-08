Monte dei Paschi outstrips forecasts with strong Q4 profit

February 08, 2023 — 01:49 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI on Wednesday posted a much larger-than-expected quarterly profit, as rising interest rates boosted revenues and job cuts lowered its costs.

Net income at Monte dei Paschi (MPS), which is 64% owned by the state, came in at 156 million euros ($167 million) in the October-December period, roughly twice the 75 million euros forecast by analysts polled by the bank.($1 = 0.9317 euros)

