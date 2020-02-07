Monte dei Paschi misses EU restructuring goals after 2019 loss

(Adds details) MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Friday said it had failed to meet 2019 profit goals agreed with the European Union under the Italian bank's bailout terms after reporting a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 bln) fourth-quarter loss due to tax changes. As a result, the state-owned bank will have to reduce operating costs by an extra 100 million euros by the end of next year to comply with the restructuring plan Italy negotiated with the EU to get approval for the bank's 2017 rescue. But Monte dei Paschi also said it had cut problem loans to 12.4% of total lending last year in a sign of turnaround progress under Chief Executive Marco Morelli. That is ahead of a 12.9% target agreed with the EU for 2021 and down from peaks close to 35% at the height of the bank's troubles. Italy's decision to reintroduce tax breaks that had been phased out hit the value of Monte dei Paschi's deferred tax assets, forcing the Tuscan bank to book a negative 1.1 billion euro tax hit in the year. The bank's core capital, calculated under provisional capital rules, stood at 14.7% of assets in December, not much changed from the previous three months and a percentage point above the 2018 level. In the fourth quarter, the bank's operating profit rose by 2.7% from the previous three months, helped by fees and income from trading which more than offset a drop in profit from its core lending business. ($1 = 0.9131 euros) ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefeano Bernabei. Editing by Jane Merriman) ((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;)) Keywords: MONTE DEI PASCHI RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

