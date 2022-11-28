Monte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

November 28, 2022 — 03:23 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI will kick off on Monday a new organisational set-up as it strives to cope with losing roughly a fifth of its employees in two days' time, unions said.

In a joint statement, Italian banking unions complained they had not been able to reach an agreement with the bank over the new work organisation prior to its launching and would continue to seek to discuss arrangements.

Monte dei Paschi this month raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in cash, braving stormy markets with a new share issue to be able to lay off staff and boost profits thanks to lower costs.

As of Dec. 1, the Tuscan bank will lose a total of 4,125 employees who opted to take advantage of a generous early retirement scheme.

($1 = 0.9626 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.