Monte dei Paschi five year credit default swaps fall

Contributor
Alun John Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Italy's Monte dei Paschi dropped on Thursday after the bank secured underwriters for its 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) share issue.

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Italy's Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI dropped on Thursday after the bank secured underwriters for its 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) share issue.

The lender's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) fell to 563 basis points from Wednesday's 617, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

Shares in the bank fell 4.2% in Milan.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More