Monte dei Paschi five year credit default swaps fall

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Italy's Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI dropped on Thursday after the bank secured underwriters for its 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) share issue.

The lender's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) fell to 563 basis points from Wednesday's 617, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

Shares in the bank fell 4.2% in Milan.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.