Monte dei Paschi board to meet Wednesday on ECB capital plan - sources

ROME, March 26 (Reuters) - The board of state-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI will meet on Wednesday to approve a capital plan demanded by supervisors, two sources close to the matter said.

Monte dei Paschi (MPS) said in its 2021 financial report last week that the ECB had requested a plan detailing the bank's capital needs and steps to address them by the end of March.

MPS has said it would raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in capital after a Europe-wide health check of the sector highlighted its vulnerability to possible shocks.

According to one of the sources, in the plan for the ECB MPS is likely to stick to the 2.5 billion euro figure. MPS declined to comment.

However, the bank has warned in the 2021 financial report that the amount may need to be revisited in light of the Ukraine crisis.

While direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine is very low, MPS could suffer due to the impact of the conflict on the Italian economy, which the government expects to grow by around 3% this year from previous 4.7% target set last autumn.

MPS is preparing a new strategic plan under Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio, who took the reins in February after MPS's main shareholder, the Italian Treasury, ousted his predecessor.

Lovaglio is conducting a review of MPS' financial accounts, with a particular focus on the loan book, sources have previously said.

A veteran UniCredit CRDI.MI executive, Lovaglio is expected to ready his strategy for the lender in June, according to an internal MPS document seen by Reuters with details on the new CEO's strategic guidelines.

The cash call, which needs clearing by European authorities as it does the new strategic plan, will be carried out in October, the document added.

MPS must find ways to improve revenues, with consumer credit and financing to small- and medium-sized enterprises offering the best prospects, according to the document. The bank may also consider introducing an incentive system for staff to boost its asset management fees, it added.

Improving profitability can help MPS to further reduce its impaired loan through disposals, the document said.

The latest cash call comes five years after an 8 billion euro bailout that was two-thirds financed by Italian taxpayers and handed the Treasury its current 64% stake.

The Treasury is negotiating with EU authorities a years-long extension of an end-2021 re-privatisation deadline for MPS which it failed to meet because UniCredit in October walked away from a possible acquisition of the bailed-out rival.

