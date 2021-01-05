Monte dei Paschi beefs up capital with state insurance deal

MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italian bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said it had struck a deal with state-backed export agency SACE to obtain a guarantee on a portfolio of performing loans worth 670 million euros ($824 million).

The move cuts the bank's risk-weighted assets by 400 million euros, freeing up capital, Monte dei Paschi said in a document on its website.

Under the deal, SACE would cover up to 80% of the principal and interest payments on the loans guaranteed, which have been granted by both Monte dei Paschi and its MPS Capital Services unit.

Monte dei Paschi has warned its capital ratios are set to fall below minimum thresholds in the first quarter and must submit a capital plan to the European Central Bank by Jan. 31.

($1 = 0.8130 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

