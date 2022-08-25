Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) shareholder returns have been impressive, earning 122% in 1 year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 122%. It's also up 70% in about a month. We note that Montauk Renewables reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. We'll need to follow Montauk Renewables for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Since the stock has added US$298m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Montauk Renewables went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

While it's good to see positive EPS of US$0.23 this year, the loss wasn't too bad last year. But from the looks of the share price gain, the market is certainly pleased the company is now profitable. Some investors scan for companies that have just become profitable, since that's an important business development milestone.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:MNTK Earnings Per Share Growth August 25th 2022

We know that Montauk Renewables has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Montauk Renewables shareholders have gained 122% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 48% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Montauk Renewables scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

