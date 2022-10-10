Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Montauk Renewables, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$39m ÷ (US$314m - US$32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Montauk Renewables has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 3.1% generated by the Renewable Energy industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Montauk Renewables compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Montauk Renewables here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Montauk Renewables Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Montauk Renewables are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 25% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Montauk Renewables' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Montauk Renewables is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 33% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

