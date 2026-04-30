Montauk Renewables (JSE:MKR) Price Target Decreased by 26.24% to 34.72

The average one-year price target for Montauk Renewables (JSE:MKR) has been revised to R34,72 / share. This is a decrease of 26.24% from the prior estimate of R47,07 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R24,32 to a high of R59,00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.58% from the latest reported closing price of R2 439,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montauk Renewables. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 56.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKR is 0.00%, an increase of 24.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.58% to 19,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,725K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKR by 56.21% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 1,605K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 955K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 545K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKR by 19.18% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 466K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKR by 33.75% over the last quarter.

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