Montauk Renewables, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Montauk Renewables will host a conference call on August 7, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Montauk Renewables, Inc. will hold a conference call and webcast on August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial results press release will be issued after market hours on August 6. Participants are encouraged to register in advance using the provided link. The event will include a live Q&A session and will be accessible on the company’s website, with a replay available after the call until August 7, 2026. Montauk, headquartered in Pittsburgh, focuses on the renewable energy sector, specifically converting biogas into renewable natural gas and electricity, and operates 13 projects across various states.

Potential Positives

Montauk Renewables is set to provide its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The conference call will include a live Q&A session, allowing for direct engagement with investors and analysts, which may enhance investor relations.

The company's focus on converting biogas into renewable natural gas aligns with current trends in renewable energy, potentially positioning it well for future growth and sustainability initiatives.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Montauk Renewables' second quarterearnings call

Montauk Renewables' second quarterearnings callis scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I access theearnings calland webcast?

You can register for theearnings calland webcast by using the link provided in the press release before the call starts.

What topics will be covered during theearnings call

Theearnings callwill discuss Montauk Renewables' financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and include a live Q&A session.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on August 7, 2025, until August 7, 2026.

What is Montauk Renewables' main business focus?

Montauk Renewables specializes in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MNTK Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MNTK Data Alerts

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $MNTK stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MNTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNTK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MNTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $4.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Ryan Pfingst from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Montauk Renewables, Inc.



("Montauk” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the day prior to the conference call and webcast.







Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Details













Date:







Thursday, August 7, 2025











Time:







8:30 a.m. ET











Participant Access:







[



Link Here



]





















Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.





The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available



here



and on the Company’s website at



https://ir.montaukrenewables.com



.





A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 7, 2026.







About Montauk Renewables, Inc.







Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit



https://ir.montaukrenewables.com



.







Company Contact:







John Ciroli





Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary







investors@montaukenergy.com







(412) 747-8700







Investor Relations Contact:







Georg Venturatos





Gateway Group







MNTK@Gateway-grp.com







(949) 574-3860



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.