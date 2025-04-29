Montauk Renewables, Inc. to Host Conference Call on May 9, 2025, to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results

Montauk Renewables will discuss its Q1 2025 financial results in a conference call on May 9, 2025.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, following a press release with these results that will be issued after market close on May 8. Participants are encouraged to register in advance through a provided link, which will facilitate access and technical support if needed. The event will include a live Q&A session and will be available for replay on the company's website for a year. Montauk Renewables focuses on converting biogas into renewable natural gas (RNG) and has significant experience in renewable energy projects across multiple states.

Announcement of a conference call and webcast to discuss Q1 2025 financial results, demonstrating transparency and communication with investors.

Highlighting the company's specialization in renewable energy and biogas conversion, which aligns with growing environmental sustainability trends.

Ability to showcase operational results from multiple states, indicating a broad geographic footprint that may attract diverse investor interest.

Provision of a replay for the conference call allows for continued investor engagement and access to information.

None

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Montauk Renewables, Inc.



("Montauk” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the day prior to the conference call and webcast.







First Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Details

















Date:







Friday, May 9, 2025











Time:







8:30 a.m. ET











Participant Access:







[



Link Here



]





















Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.





The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available



here



and on the Company’s website at



https://ir.montaukrenewables.com



.





A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 9, 2026.







About Montauk Renewables, Inc.







Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit



https://ir.montaukrenewables.com



.







Company Contact:







John Ciroli





Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary







investors@montaukenergy.com







(412) 747-8700







Investor Relations Contact:







Georg Venturatos





Gateway Group







MNTK@Gateway-grp.com







(949) 574-3860



